Watch: MS Dhoni roasts Dwayne Bravo in viral video

MS Dhoni has created some moments of laughter in a recent video posted by the official Instagram handle of CSK. In the video, 'Thala' is seen roasting Dwayne Bravo following some random stills from the Indian Premier League.

Players from the CSK side are known for producing moments of magic on and off the field. Recently, CSK held a funny virtual interaction among the players of the yellow army. In this funny game, Bravo, Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad needed to react to some random on-field pictures shown to them.

Dhoni took no time to throw his humour at Bravo while explaining an image where Bravo was seen holding his head. Dhoni smilingly said that Bravo was complaining about his mind for not working half of the time. He also disclosed that he has never given any suggestion to Bravo about his bowling in crunchy situations. But he has asked Bravo not to bowl his uncertain variations.

When shown a single picture of him, Dhoni gave a hilarious reply saying that sometimes he thinks about bringing himself into bowling when Bravo gets hit.

There was also a picture of Ruturaj Gaikwad relishing a happy moment with current CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja. The host tagged the photograph as an example of ‘bromance’. Ruturaj was seen smiling at the jokes while enjoying the battle of humour between the two veterans - Dhoni and Bravo.

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo share a good bonding as they have been playing for the CSK side over the years. The two have become good friends and have made some good memories together inside the yellow camp.

In the latest season, CSK is not performing up to the mark. After switching the leadership from Dhoni to Jadeja, CSK only managed to win a couple of matches out of their 8 outings so far. They have been cemented at the second last place for a few weeks now.

