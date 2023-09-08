Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently in the United States and has been engaging in different activities. After watching a match at the US Open, the former India skipper has now been spotted playing golf with former US president Donald Trump. Since the end of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni has frequently been spotted enjoying his time – in Ranchi or during his various sojourns.

In a video going viral on X and other social media platforms, Dhoni can be seen playing golf with Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

An image on various social media platforms also captured the former India skipper standing alongside Trump on the golf course.

Former US President Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni. – Thala fever in USA….!!! pic.twitter.com/8V7Vz7nHMB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023

This image was originally posted by Hitesh Sanghvi who is an entrepreneur based in Dubai. He is considered to be a close ally of Dhoni and frequently accompanies the former India captain overseas. Both MS Dhoni and Hitesh Sanghvi along with their mutual friends were also spotted at the US Open a day earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hitesh Sanghvi (@hitesh412740)



In the US Open video, Dhoni could be seen sharing a light moment with his friends even as Alcaraz was sitting down and taking liquid replenishments. The video went viral on social media in no time.

The MS Dhoni cameo during the US Open Quarter Finals.pic.twitter.com/Dfys7nafpI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 7, 2023

Last year too, Dhoni was seen, alongside Kapil Dev, watching Alcaraz’s quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner.

Dhoni is relishing his break from professional cricket, after leading the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League title earlier this year. The wicketkeeper-batter is an iconic cricket figure and has a massive fan base, but he is not really active on social media. With these images and videos going viral, fans are able to witness what their favourite player is up to.

Dhoni bid goodbye to international cricket in August 2020, but he has been a regular participant in the Indian Premier League. Now, it is to see if ‘Thala’ will participate in next year’s IPL.