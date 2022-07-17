Watch: MS Dhoni gets chased on streets of London as fans try to take selfies

Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen in a video walking down the streets of London and being chased by Indian fans.

MS Dhoni is currently on a trip to England and also celebrated his birthday there with his family and close friends. The captain cool was also spotted at Indian matches against England at Lords as well as the Oval. Dhoni was also seen enjoying a Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

A video of Dhoni went viral on Saturday wherein he could be seen being chased by Indian fans in London. Some were clicking running selfies, while others ran to get a glimpse of the CSK captain.

The security team was seen safeguarding him and helping him escape in a car as the fans continued to follow him.

Watch the video here:

M S Dhoni in London. Crazy Fans Are Chanting Dhoni Dhoni Behind Him and want to take selfie with him. Real Superstar. #msdhoni #dhoni #msdhoni #crazyfans pic.twitter.com/2ZMXMPZuWj — chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) July 16, 2022

Apart from MSD, other cricketers were also spotted during the ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh were also seen at the home of cricket.

India will play the final ODI of the series on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

