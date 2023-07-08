Watch: MS Dhoni cuts birthday cake in his Ranchi farmhouse with the presence of his pet dogs

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 42 on Saturday, and he had a unique way of celebrating the occasion.

Taking to his Instagram account — something captain cool rarely does; his last post was five months ago in February — he shared a video of him cutting the cake with two of his pet dogs.

The video had gathered around 8.5 million views within an hour of posting.

Dhoni, who won the fifth IPL title for his team Chennai Super Kings this year, had wishes pouring in from various famous cricketers and fans on social media. Some of his fans even had large cut-outs of their idol, reportedly the largest for a cricketer.

His fans also reached outside his Ranchi residence in droves to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer.

Although the year has been memorable for Dhoni, it hasn’t been without a price.

Dhoni led CSK’s successful IPL 2023 campaign despite suffering from a knee issue. And he had to go through surgery as soon as he was done with the IPL.

He’s now in rehabilitation at his Ranchi house.

So far as the question if we will lead the men in yellow next year is concerned, there is no clarity about it. He did say that he’d try for one more time if his fitness allowed but if his fans will get to see him in action is something they’ll have a wait for long to find out.

Recently CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also said that the decision would be left for Dhoni to make when the time comes.

