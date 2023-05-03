While the cricketing world continues to obsess over MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain remains mum on the matter, quietly dodging the issue whenever asked about it, directly or indirectly.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

And on Wednesday, Dhoni fired a googly when commentator Danny Morrison made an indirect reference to the 2023 season being his final in the world’s biggest T20 league.

“How are you enjoying your least season,” former New Zealand seamer Morrison jokingly enquired during toss at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.

To which a smiling Dhoni replied with, “You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me.”

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni was at his coolest best at the toss as he faced a googly from Danny Morrison – are we set for another season of Thala next year? 😍#LSGvCSK #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/WSoHMKSRuP — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 3, 2023

Dhoni had earlier hinted at this being his final season in the IPL during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” Dhoni said after guiding his side to a 49-run victory over KKR, with Eden bathed in yellow in support of CSK for that game.

CSK, meanwhile, opted to field after winning the toss against LSG, with the 45th match of the season getting off to a delayed start due to rain. The toss took place half-an-hour late at 3.30 pm, with play starting at 3.45 pm local time.

Lucknow were being led by all-rounder Krunal Pandya with regular skipper KL Rahul ruled out of the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury. Rahul, who had copped the injury during LSG’s defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, isn’t the only injury casualty for Lucknow this season, with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat also getting ruled out due to a shoulder issue. Their places were taken up by Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma.

Chennai, on the other hand, decided to bring seamer Deepak Chahar back into the lineup in place of Akash Singh in their only change.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.