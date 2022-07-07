Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates 41st birthday in the UK

Former India captain MS Dhoni turns 41 today. The legendary captain enjoys a huge fan following on social media and there are several posts celebrating India’s most decorated leader in Indian cricket.

His wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a video to give a glimpse of Dhoni celebrating his birthday. This post has touched several people including actor Ranveer Singh. “Happy Bday!” she wrote along with a heart emoticon.

Watch video:



The video has been posted just four hours ago and since being shared, it has amassed more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

Actor Ranveer Singh, while reacting to the post wrote, “Love you, Mahi! Happiest birthday to you! Love and energy!”.

Singer Guru Randhawa also chipped in with a special comment.

“Happy birthday to the one and only sir,” he shared. Singer Stebin Ben commented and shared, “Happiest Birthday to Mahi Bhai”.

Dhoni is currently in London and he was spotted watching a tennis match at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Dhoni, a small-town boy from Ranchi, became one of the most decorated cricket captains in the world. His composure and temperament made him one of the most charismatic figures in world cricket.

Dhoni was picked to lead India back in 2007 where he led a bunch of young turks to the title in the inaugural World T20. MS Dhoni-led India in 200 ODIs, out of which India won 110 matches. At home, he led the team to 43 wins out of 73 matches. Dhoni, who retired in 2020, represented India in 90 Tests, 348 ODIs and 98 T20Is.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.