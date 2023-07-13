India pacer Mohammed Siraj made quite the impact on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica on Thursday.

LIVE: West Indies vs India, 1st Test in Dominica, Day 1

Not only did he bowl a tidy spell in which he accounted for the wicket of senior all-rounder Jason Holder, he was also involved in what could be described as the standout moment of the day, grabbing a blinder near mid off to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood at the stroke of tea.

Watch the outstanding catch here:

Blackwood was looking to smash Jadeja down the ground, perhaps hoping to clear the boundary rope, but got no timing on the shot. Despite the mishit, Siraj had to cover a fair amount of ground running in the opposite direction, and ended up scraping his right elbow.

As a result of the dismissal, West Indies would end the session on 68/4. Siraj would then be rewarded for his persistence with a wicket after lunch, breaking the stubborn sixth-wicket partnership between Holder and debutant Alick Athanaze by getting rid of the former for 18.

West Indies would lose another four wickets after lunch with senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leading the way with a four-wicket burst, as the hosts were reduced to 137/8 at tea on the opening day.

Siraj is leading the Indian bowling unit in the absence of senior bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who are injured and rested respectively, sharing the new ball with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat. All-rounder Shardul Thakur has been picked as the third seam option ahead of the likes of Navdeep Saini.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite earlier elected to bat after winning the toss. Both sides are fielding debutants in the first Test at Roseau’s Windsor Park. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts for India, the Windies decided to hand local boy Athanaze his maiden cap.