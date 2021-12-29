Watch: Mohammed Siraj does a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after dismissing Rassie van der Dussen

During a cricket match, it's not always the batters who grab all the attention; even bowlers can make headlines either with their bowling skills or with their unique celebration styles. Recently, Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj attempted the celebration of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo, after claiming a wicket.

On Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa, Siraj celebrated getting a wicket in style. After getting Rassie van der Dussen out at the Centurion on Tuesday, Siraj impressed his fans by imitating Ronaldo's signature Siu celebration on the field.

A video of the same was shared by fans on social media where the seamer seems to be enjoying his day on the field. What the video here:

Mohammad Siraj doing a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration Ronaldo's influence is so unreal pic.twitter.com/DRC4ZjRoBF — Atharv (@Atharv7i) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Premier League India also reacted to the moment and tweeted a photo saying; “The SIIIIUUU celebration has reached the Indian camp in South Africa.”

The celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa pic.twitter.com/VLELTNhPbM — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 28, 2021

For the unversed, Manchester United and Portugal footballer, Ronaldo has a unique way of celebrating his goals during matches that bring life to the people in the stadium. Take a look at one of the goal celebrations, which Siraj tried to copy on the Centurion pitch.

Siraj's lethal bowling and Mohammed Shami's fifer helped India bowl South Africa out for just 197 after the visitors scored 327 batting first in the Centurion Test. India currently leady by 165 runs in the match.

