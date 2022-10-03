The Legends League Cricket match between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals on Sunday witnessed an ugly fight between all-rounder Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson after the Aussie chirped a few unpleasant words at the former India batter during the death overs of Kings’ innings in Jodhpur.

In a video that went viral on social media, the duo can be seen arguing with each other before Johnson pushes Yusuf away. Immediately, the umpire intervened and took the pacer to the other side.

The clip also showed Capitals players Denesh Ramdin and Solomon Mire, as well as on-field officials in the vicinity of Pathan and Johnson.

#ICYMI: Things got really heated in @llct20 between Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4EnwxlOg5P — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2022

Johnson, who was frustrated by the opposition’s attack, tried to unsettle Yusuf Pathan by sledging him which left the Indian all-rounder irritated. Pathan then stormed towards the bowling end while engaging in a furious argument with the former Australia pacer. Things got escalated before the umpire intervened to separate the two.

Post the spat, Yusuf slammed a couple of sixes and a four against Johnson before the pacer had the last laugh by getting his wicket.

Meanwhile, organisers are reportedly not at all happy with what happened and are planning to ban Johnson for a match as per ICC laws.

According to article 2.12 in the ICC Code Of Conduct for players, ‘inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person may result in the officials including the umpires and referee reprimanding the player involved.

Talking about the match, batting first Bhilwara Kings scored 226/5 courtesy of fine innings from Yusuf Pathan (48 off 28) and Rajesh Bishnoi (36 not out off 11 balls). Both batsmen helped Kings add 56 runs in the last three overs to post a challenging total.

However, former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor and West Indies star Ashley Nurse smashed blazing half-centuries to help India Capitals enter the final after beating Bhilwara Kings by four wickets.

Taylor smashed 84 off 39 which included nine fours and five massive sixes while Nurse hit an unbeaten 60. His 28-ball brilliant knock was laced with five fours and four sixes as India Capitals chased down the highest target of the season comfortably in the end with three balls to spare.

Notably, all is not over for Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings as they will get another shot at securing their berth in the final when they take on third-placed Gujarat Giants in the eliminator match at the same venue on Monday. The final of the tournament will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.