Watch: Kumar Kartikeya reveals how his father's battalion installed projector to see his IPL debut

The gameplay for Mumbai Indians has been disappointing in Indian Premier League 2022, as the team is currently at the bottom of the points table this season. With just three wins in the 12 matches, MI have already been eliminated from the tournament with no chance of making it to the playoffs. However, despite their below-par performance, the team has seen an emergence of young players.

The likes of Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis have proven to be bright prospects for the future as far as MI's batting is concerned, while spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh has also been applauded for his performance in his limited outings in this year’s tournament.

Singh debuted during the second half of the group phase against Rajasthan Royals, and took three wickets in as many games since. The 24-year-old registered impressive figures of 1/19 in his four overs, as he took the wicket of Royals' captain Sanju Samson. MI then went on to secure their first win of this IPL season.

The bowler has now revealed how his father watched the game when he told him about his debut.

A police official by profession, his father had informed about his debut to his entire battalion. They had even installed a projector to watch him play. The ace player further recalled that when he took his first wicket, everyone stood up and clapped for the young debutant and his father received warm hugs.

When he shared that video after the match, that was an unparalleled feeling for me, added Singh. He further said that his father smiled in the same way he did when the 24-year-old had started playing. Kartikeya shared this in a video for the Mumbai Indians.

Have a look at the video here:



The spinner revealed how MI captain Rohit Sharma was his motivation even before he bowled his first over.

Recalling the same, he said that when he entered the ground, “Rohit bhaiya” as he calls him, gave him the ball and told him to bowl without hesitation. The cricketer said that he was asked to focus on his bowling and was praised for his performance after the match.

