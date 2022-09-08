Watch: Mayanti Langer's question on India irks Wasim Akram ahead of Pakistan vs Afghanistan

India have already been officially eliminated from the Asia Cup after Pakistan’s nail-biting victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, Indian fans have been still finding it hard to digest the fact that the defending champions won’t feature in the final this year.

The disastrous performances of Indian cricketers have become the talk of the town among cricket enthusiasts. Amid the situation, sports presenter Mayanti Langer’s question on the same topic did not go well with former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram during Wednesday’s pre-match discussion. Though Akram is known for his calm and composed behaviour, his irritation was reflected on his face when Langer highlighted India’s lower-order collapse in the Sri Lanka match.



The clip of the pre-match analysis grabbed the attention of internet users and it has been widely circulated on social media. Langer was just about to start the conversation about India’s batting failure in the latter half even after Rohit Sharma built a good foundation in the beginning. In reply, the Pakistan legend said nothing and passed the question to his fellow commentator and former India cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar.

However, Langer was not ready to stop and sought the answer from Akram only. This time, the cricketer evidently got irked and asked the anchor to focus on the current game between Pakistan and Afghanistan rather than the old match. “Even Rohit Sharma is sick of being in the spotlight for a long time. We discussed India yesterday all day long. But today, two other teams are playing and we should talk about them,” the former Pakistan skipper asserted.

Akram’s response has been appreciated by a lot of Pakistani fans. Users across the internet slammed the broadcaster for always highlighting India’s side. A few Indian fans also presented their thoughts on the matter. They reminded others that the television network is Indian so it is obvious they would try to focus on India.

A user marked the reply as a “reality check” for the broadcaster.

An Indian fan could not agree with Akram as the broadcaster is from India.

A person said, "This is the issue with star sports, they only talk on india centric issues even on non-India matches."

Here are some other reactions:

The game was crucial from India’s perspective as well. A win for Afghanistan would have maintained their slim hopes of making it to the finals. The Mohammad Nabi-led team put up a valiant effort to defend 130 and appeared close to crossing the finish line. However, Naseem Shah’s explosive show in the final over took Pakistan home.