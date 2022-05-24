Watch: Maya Sonawane's unique bowling action in the Women's T20 Challenge

The Women's T20 Challenge is underway. As the second match is taking place in Pune today, 24 May, the bowling action of Maya Sonwane has caught the attention of cricket lovers all over the world. A video of the 23-year-old’s bowling action has gone viral.

The Maharashtra leggie made her T20 debut in the match between Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas and Deepti Sharma’s Velocity. Sonawane came in to bowl for the Sharma-led team. In the video, the 23-year-old can be seen running to the bowling crease. As she bowls the delivery, her head comes very close to the ground. Watch:

Sonawane gave away 19 runs in 2 overs, but remained wicketless. However, her bowling action grabbed all the attention, with several cricket enthusiasts comparing it to that of former South African spinner Paul Adams. Here are some reactions: Some users stated they were reminded of Paul Adams.

Others were left in awe of the 23-year-old.

The Indian Premier League asked users what they thought about Sonawane’s actions.

Several people joked that just looking at the bowling action gave them neck pain.

As for the match, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Supernovas managed to score 150 in 20 overs. Kaur smashed 71 off 51 before she was bowled by Radha Yadav. For Velocity, Kate Cross was the best bowler, with 2 wickets to her name.

The Women’s T20 Challenge, which began on 23 May, saw Kaur’s Supernovas defeat Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers by 41 runs. Pooja Vastrakar was the star of the encounter and scalped 4 wickets for the Supernovas. The seamer gave away just 12 runs in 4 overs.

The next fixture in the tournament will take place between Trailblazers and Velocity on 26 May. The top two teams will battle it out in the final on 28 May at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

