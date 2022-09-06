Watch: Maxwell takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Martin Guptill during AUS vs NZ 1st ODI

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best fielders in world cricket as he took a stunning catch to dismiss New Zealand batter Martin Guptill in the first One-day International at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday.

Maxwell took a superb one-handed catch in the fifth over bowled by pace bowler Mitchell Starc, as he dived to his left to latch on to a dipping ball to get rid of dangerous opener Guptill for just six runs.

Cricket Australia posted the video of the same on Twitter and it has since gone viral. Check the video here:

ICYMI: Glenn Maxwell has a rare habit of making the extremely difficult look very, very easy #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/vw8AisJ3zy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 6, 2022

Maxwell just took off from his fielding position at backward point to take a one-handed pluck from thin air.

Starc bowled a fuller delivery angling away on off, and Guptill, looking to push it, got a thick outside edge, with the ball flying to the left of backward point. Maxwell jumped to his left to pull off a screamer with his outstretched hand.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field in the first of the three-match ODI series. The first over was an exciting one, with Guptill scoring six runs off the first two balls off Starc. He was adjudged LBW at the end of the over but took a successful review to survive.

However, Starc snared Guptill in the fifth over, thanks largely to Maxwell’s terrific effort at backward point.

Meanwhile, Australia restricted the visitors to 232/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Notably, Maxwell emerged as the most successful bowler for the hosts, taking four wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs.