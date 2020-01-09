First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Jan 09, 2020
UAE vs NAM
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 3 Jan 08, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
IRE in WI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
SL in IND Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Watch: Matthew Renshaw, Tom Banton's catch to dismiss Matthew Wade in controversial fashion during BBL match

On the final ball of the 15th over, Wade, intending to go for a six, smashed a Ben Cutting delivery towards Matthew Renshaw at long on. Renshaw, however, almost lost balance but managed to throw the ball into the air before stepping beyond the boundary line, and batted the ball to Tom Banton, who completed the catch safely in the field of play.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 09, 2020 18:14:41 IST

Confusion headlined a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane when Brisbane’s Matthew Renshaw and Tom Banton teamed up to dismiss Hobart’s Matthew Wade in controversial fashion.

On the final ball of the 15th over, Wade, smashed a Ben Cutting delivery with full throttle as the ball flew towards Matthew Renshaw at long on. Renshaw, however, almost lost balance but managed to throw the ball into the air before stepping beyond the boundary line, and batted the ball to Tom Banton, who completed a stunning catch safely in the field of play.

While the on-field soft signal was out with the umpires holding a prolonged discussion, the third umpire initially termed the verdict as not out on official broadcaster Fox Cricket, but later reversed the decision in Brisbane Heat's favour a few seconds later.

The incident was controversial in the sense that a similar dismissal is deemed to be legal under Law 19.5.2 among the Laws of Cricket which was updated in 2013. The law clearly states that a fielder may be grounded beyond the boundary if the boundary or any part of an object is used to mark the boundary. That law further states: A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary. The Lord’s Cricket Ground’s official Twitter handle confirmed the same, terming that the key moment was when he touched the ball first inside the boundary line.

Wade scored 61 runs in an innings which consisted of three fours and two sixes, but Brisbane Heat later went onto win the contest by five wickets.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 18:14:41 IST

Tags : BBL, BBL 2019-20, Big Bash League, Big Bash League 2019-20, Brisbane Heat, Cricket, Hobart Hurricanes, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Wade, Sports, SportsTracker, Tom Banton

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all