Confusion headlined a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane when Brisbane’s Matthew Renshaw and Tom Banton teamed up to dismiss Hobart’s Matthew Wade in controversial fashion.

On the final ball of the 15th over, Wade, smashed a Ben Cutting delivery with full throttle as the ball flew towards Matthew Renshaw at long on. Renshaw, however, almost lost balance but managed to throw the ball into the air before stepping beyond the boundary line, and batted the ball to Tom Banton, who completed a stunning catch safely in the field of play.

While the on-field soft signal was out with the umpires holding a prolonged discussion, the third umpire initially termed the verdict as not out on official broadcaster Fox Cricket, but later reversed the decision in Brisbane Heat's favour a few seconds later.

Matthew Wade has to go after this spectacular effort from Matt Renshaw that will lead to plenty of debate about the Laws of Cricket! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/wGEN8BtF5u — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2020

The incident was controversial in the sense that a similar dismissal is deemed to be legal under Law 19.5.2 among the Laws of Cricket which was updated in 2013. The law clearly states that a fielder may be grounded beyond the boundary if the boundary or any part of an object is used to mark the boundary. That law further states: A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary. The Lord’s Cricket Ground’s official Twitter handle confirmed the same, terming that the key moment was when he touched the ball first inside the boundary line.

Wade scored 61 runs in an innings which consisted of three fours and two sixes, but Brisbane Heat later went onto win the contest by five wickets.

