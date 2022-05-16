Watch: Matheesha Pathirana picks maiden IPL wicket on first ball by dismissing Shubman Gill

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana bagged his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Sri Lankan, whose bowling action is similar to legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, made his IPL debut in CSK’s second-last IPL 2022 game and dismissed Shubman Gill on the first ball of the eighth over.

Pathirana bowled a full-length delivery in the middle and Gill was very late in bringing his bat down for the flick. The ball went past the bat to crash onto the pad and the on-field umpire raised the finger.

Gill instantly went for a DRS but the replay showed that there was pad first, forcing Gill to walk off the field.

Pathirana was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. He was roped in as a replacement for Adam Milne who suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 26 March. Pathirana replaced compatriot Maheesh Theekshana for the game against Gujarat Titans.

Earlier in the match, CSK made 133 for five against GT with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad making 53 off 49 balls. In reply, GT got home in 19.2 overs after a fine 67 not out off 57 balls by Wriddhiman Saha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.