Sportspersons are keeping with up their training regimes within the boundaries of their homes during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne tweeted a clip where he is seen playing cricket in the backyard of his home.

The viral video shows Labuschagne deflecting the ball towards his pet dog, standing in the slips. What amused many was that the dog caught the ball with much ease.

Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard trainings more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo pic.twitter.com/CJL2vt2Fyz — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 14, 2020

“Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard training more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo,” the Aussie batsman wrote.

Labuschagne’s teammates Usman Khawaja and David Warner also reacted to the video.

“He catches better than you,” Khawaja commented on Labuschagne’s post shared on Instagram.

Warner, on the other hand, reminded Labuschagne that a similar video had earlier been made by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Last month, Williamson had posted a slow-motion video on his Instagram where he is seen playing with his labrador.

“Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation,” Williamson wrote.

