Sportspersons are keeping with up their training regimes within the boundaries of their homes during the coronavirus crisis.
Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne tweeted a clip where he is seen playing cricket in the backyard of his home.
The viral video shows Labuschagne deflecting the ball towards his pet dog, standing in the slips. What amused many was that the dog caught the ball with much ease.
Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard trainings more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo pic.twitter.com/CJL2vt2Fyz
— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 14, 2020
Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard trainings more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo pic.twitter.com/CJL2vt2Fyz
— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) April 14, 2020
“Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard training more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo,” the Aussie batsman wrote.
Labuschagne’s teammates Usman Khawaja and David Warner also reacted to the video.
“He catches better than you,” Khawaja commented on Labuschagne’s post shared on Instagram.
Warner, on the other hand, reminded Labuschagne that a similar video had earlier been made by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Last month, Williamson had posted a slow-motion video on his Instagram where he is seen playing with his labrador.
“Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation,” Williamson wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation
A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:46am PDT
Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation
A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:46am PDT
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 12:59:38 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 11 new cases in Dharavi take tally to 71; Karnataka reports highest single-day spike with 313 cases
As Yash Raj Films turns 50, listing the production house's underrated gems, from Doosra Aadmi to Titli
National Theatre's Dara examines life of the Mughal prince, showcases his socio-political relevance in contemporary discourse
Past Masters of Indian Badminton: Pullela Gopichand – personification of grit and determination
Bandra migrant workers' gathering: Politicians, media channels lend communal spin to protesters desperate to return home
Coronavirus Outbreak: Asia to see zero percent growth in 2020, worst performance in 60 years, says IMF
Category Error: Three snapshots of life during a pandemic, from an Indian high rise complex
Sportspersons are keeping with up their training regimes within the boundaries of their homes during the coronavirus crisis.
Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne tweeted a clip where he is seen playing cricket in the backyard of his home.
The viral video shows Labuschagne deflecting the ball towards his pet dog, standing in the slips. What amused many was that the dog caught the ball with much ease.
“Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard training more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo,” the Aussie batsman wrote.
Labuschagne’s teammates Usman Khawaja and David Warner also reacted to the video.
“He catches better than you,” Khawaja commented on Labuschagne’s post shared on Instagram.
Warner, on the other hand, reminded Labuschagne that a similar video had earlier been made by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Last month, Williamson had posted a slow-motion video on his Instagram where he is seen playing with his labrador.
“Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation,” Williamson wrote.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Apr 16, 2020 12:59:38 IST
Also See
Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne does throwdowns with taped tennis ball to keep in touch with batting
Coronavirus Outbreak: David Warner shares throwback video imitating Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘sword celebration’
Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Mental health is also important during this lockdown', says Ajinkya Rahane