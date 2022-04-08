Watch: LSG's Ayush Badoni quakes internet with Virat Kohli's iconic celebration after playing match-winning cameo against DC

Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli has always been an inspiration for young cricketers. Many youngsters follow his batting style as well as his approach to the game. On Thursday, Ayush Badoni from Lucknow Super Giants created the winning moment during an IPL match against Delhi Capitals with a Kohli-like celebration at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navy Mumbai.

The 22-year-old pointed out the name and the jersey number etched at the back of his shirt and then came up with a fist pump in the air like Kohli after finishing the match in the last over.

Soon, the video of the celebration went viral and people didn’t take long to highlight the similarity with Kohli's mannerisms. They also appreciated the spirit of this youngster and his attitude towards the game.

Watch the celebration here:

On Thursday night, Ayush Badoni got the task of finishing the match after the dismissal of Deepak Hooda on the very first delivery of the final over. Shardul Thakur from the Delhi side had to defend 5 runs in 5 deliveries when Badoni walked out to bat. After facing a dot in the first one, Badoni smashed a boundary through the gap between extra cover and mid-off to level the score. With one needed off the last three deliveries, Badoni smoked the next ball over the wide long-off fence to win the match for his side. After finishing the match with a six like Dhoni, the young man celebrated the moment like Kohli.

The Giants' skipper KL Rahul also stepped forward to appreciate the teenager for the match-winning knock as he successfully held his nerve under pressure to lead his side to victory. Rahul also advised the young gun to keep working hard as he still has a long way to go.

Badoni has already shown his class in the initial four games for LSG. He scored an impressive half-century in his IPL debut game against the Gujrat Titans. He is now making a habit of finishing the match.

