Watch: Liam Livingstone takes a sharp catch to get rid of Abhishek Sharma during SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 contest

Liam Livingstone grabbed everyone’s attention as he held on to an excellent catch to send back Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma in the final league game of this year’s IPL that happened on Sunday night at the Wankhede stadium.

SRH had lost Priyam Garg to Kagiso Rabada early in the innings and then one of their best batters of this season, Rahul Tripathi, shared a 47-run partnership with Sharma before being dismissed for 20.

This happened in the 11th over of the game when Harpreet Brar bowled a flighted delivery. Sharma shimmied down the track as he saw the flight and backed himself to go over long-on.

However, Livingstone who was standing at long-on took a wonderful catch to end Sharma’s innings. Liam Livingstone’s jump was well-timed as he stretched both of his hands and held on to what was a stunning catch. He also managed his balance well near the boundary ropes to complete the catch. This great athletic effort from Livingstone was appreciated with a huge applause by the crowd.

Consequently, SRH lost their third wicket as Sharma walked back scoring 43 off 32.

Have a look at the brilliant catch here:

It is to be noted that Sharma has been the leading run scorer for SRH this year. Livingstone too has performed amazingly on the field with the bat for PBKS.

Earlier in the match, SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and chose to bat first. The team lost opener Priyam Garg early before Sharma tried to pull things back in favour of SRH. But as the team lost wickets at regular intervals, SRH failed to make a mark and eventually finished their innings with 157 for 8. Hapreet Brar and Nathan Ellis were the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab-based franchise as they managed to pick three wickets each.