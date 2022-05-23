Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Watch: Liam Livingstone takes a sharp catch to get rid of Abhishek Sharma during SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 contest

Cricket

Watch: Liam Livingstone takes a sharp catch to get rid of Abhishek Sharma during SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 contest

Liam Livingstone grabbed everyone’s attention as he held on to an excellent catch to send back Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma in the final league game of this year’s IPL that happened on Sunday night at the Wankhede stadium.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone was in a destructive mood with the bat last night. Sportzpics for IPL

SRH had lost Priyam Garg to Kagiso Rabada early in the innings and then one of their best batters of this season, Rahul Tripathi, shared a 47-run partnership with Sharma before being dismissed for 20.

This happened in the 11th over of the game when Harpreet Brar bowled a flighted delivery. Sharma shimmied down the track as he saw the flight and backed himself to go over long-on.

However, Livingstone who was standing at long-on took a wonderful catch to end Sharma’s innings. Liam Livingstone’s jump was well-timed as he stretched both of his hands and held on to what was a stunning catch. He also managed his balance well near the boundary ropes to complete the catch. This great athletic effort from Livingstone was appreciated with a huge applause by the crowd.

Consequently, SRH lost their third wicket as Sharma walked back scoring 43 off 32.

Have a look at the brilliant catch here:

 

It is to be noted that Sharma has been the leading run scorer for SRH this year. Livingstone too has performed amazingly on the field with the bat for PBKS.

Earlier in the match, SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and chose to bat first. The team lost opener Priyam Garg early before Sharma tried to pull things back in favour of SRH. But as the team lost wickets at regular intervals, SRH failed to make a mark and eventually finished their innings with 157 for 8. Hapreet Brar and Nathan Ellis were the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab-based franchise as they managed to pick three wickets each.

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 11:23:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: DC in command; RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH under pressure
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: DC in command; RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH under pressure

IPL Playoff Qualification: Delhi Capitals helped their playoff chances by beating Punjab Kings. What hopes do the rest have of making the knockouts?

IPL 2022 updated playoff scenarios: How teams can grab remaining three spots
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 updated playoff scenarios: How teams can grab remaining three spots

Gujarat Titans have already made their qualification for the playoffs which leaves the other three spots wide open for other seven sides.

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios explained: RR, LSG all but assured of knockouts spots; all eyes on PBKS vs DC
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios explained: RR, LSG all but assured of knockouts spots; all eyes on PBKS vs DC

IPL Playoff Qualification: Of the 10 teams that entered IPL 2022, only Gujarat Titans have booked their spot in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are out of contention.