Watch: Liam Livingstone smashes a 117-metre biggie, Rashid Khan checks the willow in surprise

Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone recorded the longest six of this year’s Indian Premier League in Tuesday’s encounter against Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Englishman smashed a 117-metre maximum that reached the stand's third floor. The crowd and players were stunned after watching the monstrous hit.

It happened during the 16th over of the Punjab Kings' innings when Mohammed Shami was brought into action. Batting at 2 off 4 balls, Livingstone took the first delivery of Shami to achieve the maximum distance of this season so far. He cleared his front leg to make room and then hit the ball over the deep square leg. As the ball disappeared, Titans’ spinner Rashid Khan came to Livingstone and jokingly checked his bat during the short break.

Following the incident, Gujrat Titans took to their Twitter account to congratulate Livingstone for the splendid hit and shared a picture of Rashid Khan inspecting Livingstone’s willow if there was any spring on it. They captioned the photo, “Rashid Bhai, Spring Maili?” Soon, the hilarious incident went viral on social media and it created buzz on the internet.

However, the show did not end after the single hit. Livingstone hit a couple of consecutive sixes to punish Shami a hattrick of maximums. Then he fetched two alternative boundaries to finish off the chase in style. Livingstone played an explosive 30-run knock facing just 10 deliveries at a 300-plus strike rate.

Coming to bat first, the Hardik Pandiya-led boys only managed to produce 143 runs on board. 20-year-old Sai Sudharshan was the only player to shine with the bat for the Titans. The top-order batter remained unbeaten at a 50-ball 65.

On the other side, Punjab Kings suffered the early wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the third over. After the dismissal of Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan stabilised the innings with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and steered them to a comfortable position in the match. Then Livingstone put up a massive show to clinch the victory for the Kings by 8 wickets with 24 balls left.

