First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Watch: Leicestershire spinner Colin Ackermann takes seven wickets in an innings to set new T20 world record

South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record on Wednesday when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in an English county match.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 08, 2019 08:00:24 IST

London: South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record on Wednesday when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in an English county match.

The 28-year-old, playing for Leicestershire, took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side's 55-run over Warwickshire at Grace Road.

Malaysian bowler Arul Suppiah held the previous world record when he claimed 6-5 for Somerset against Glamorgan in 2011.

"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm sure I'll remember this game for a long time," the Leicestershire captain said after the visitors, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.

"I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace."

He added: "Never in a million years (did he think he would set a world record). I'm a batting all-rounder."

Wawrickshire skipper Patel said: "You can't take away from a great display of bowling. Colin's spell put them in the ascendancy."

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 08:00:24 IST

Tags : Alex Thomson, Colin Ackermann, County Cricket, Henry Brookes, Leicestershire, Liam Banks, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, South Africa, Will Rhodes

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all