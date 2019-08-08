Watch: Leicestershire spinner Colin Ackermann takes seven wickets in an innings to set new T20 world record
South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record on Wednesday when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in an English county match.
London: South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record on Wednesday when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in an English county match.
The 28-year-old, playing for Leicestershire, took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side's 55-run over Warwickshire at Grace Road.
Malaysian bowler Arul Suppiah held the previous world record when he claimed 6-5 for Somerset against Glamorgan in 2011.
"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm sure I'll remember this game for a long time," the Leicestershire captain said after the visitors, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.
"I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.
"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace."
He added: "Never in a million years (did he think he would set a world record). I'm a batting all-rounder."
Wawrickshire skipper Patel said: "You can't take away from a great display of bowling. Colin's spell put them in the ascendancy."
Updated Date:
Aug 08, 2019 08:00:24 IST
