Watch: Kohli shakes a leg on Pushpa's iconic dance number at Glenn Maxwell's wedding party

The Royal Challengers Bangalore players attended their fellow teammate Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s wedding party on Wednesday, 27 April. Along with former skipper Virat Kohli, they were seen enjoying the grand event inside the bio-secure bubble of RCB.

The Bangalore-based franchise earlier lost their top-four spot in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League after suffering two consecutive losses. But every member of the unit was looking to cool off their mind with some groovy music and dance moves by attending their teammate’s wedding party.

Virat Kohli, in a black kurta, was seen matching some iconic dance steps with RCB’s bowling all-rounder Shabaz Ahmed on a recent Telugu chartbuster from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Users across the internet got delighted after watching Kohli having a good time with other RCB players.

Some other clips have also gone viral where Kohli can be seen hitting the dance floor on some Bollywood numbers. The squad attended the party wearing Indian traditional attire. RCB’s newly appointed skipper Faf du Plessis also visited the party with his spouse Imari Visser and two daughters.

Watch the videos here:

https://twitter.com/khadharkhan1983/status/1519521746734395395

Kohli's wife actor Anushka Sharma revealed their party outfit by sharing a photograph of the couple on her Instagram handle. The Bollywood diva also seemed amazed to witness the rare occasion of throwing a wedding party inside a bio-secure bubble. She penned in the caption, “Now I think I have seen and celebrated every possible function and festival in a bubble.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc4YyjqocwQ

Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Vini Raman on 18 March in Australia. The Aussie all-rounder took a break from the Pakistan series due to his wedding ceremony. After joining the RCB squad, Maxwell threw another party for his RCB buddies in a completely Indian traditional set-up.