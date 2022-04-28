Watch: Kohli shakes a leg on Pushpa's iconic dance number at Glenn Maxwell's wedding party

The Royal Challengers Bangalore players attended their fellow teammate Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman’s wedding party on Wednesday, 27 April. Along with former skipper Virat Kohli, they were seen enjoying the grand event inside the bio-secure bubble of RCB.
The Bangalore-based franchise earlier lost their top-four spot in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League after suffering two consecutive losses. But every member of the unit was looking to cool off their mind with some groovy music and dance moves by attending their teammate’s wedding party.
Virat Kohli, in a black kurta, was seen matching some iconic dance steps with RCB’s bowling all-rounder Shabaz Ahmed on a recent Telugu chartbuster from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Users across the internet got delighted after watching Kohli having a good time with other RCB players.
Some other clips have also gone viral where Kohli can be seen hitting the dance floor on some Bollywood numbers. The squad attended the party wearing Indian traditional attire. RCB’s newly appointed skipper Faf du Plessis also visited the party with his spouse Imari Visser and two daughters.
Watch the videos here:
https://twitter.com/khadharkhan1983/status/1519521746734395395
Kohli's wife actor Anushka Sharma revealed their party outfit by sharing a photograph of the couple on her Instagram handle. The Bollywood diva also seemed amazed to witness the rare occasion of throwing a wedding party inside a bio-secure bubble. She penned in the caption, “Now I think I have seen and celebrated every possible function and festival in a bubble.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc4YyjqocwQ
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc4YyjqocwQ
Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Vini Raman on 18 March in Australia. The Aussie all-rounder took a break from the Pakistan series due to his wedding ceremony. After joining the RCB squad, Maxwell threw another party for his RCB buddies in a completely Indian traditional set-up.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
We take a detailed look at what a 'golden duck' in cricket is, the various types of ducks in cricket and how many golden ducks Virat Kohli has registered in the IPL
Karthik blazed away after Glenn Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries to take RCB to 189 for five. In reply, the Capitals could only manage 173 for seven despite David Warner's sensational 38-ball 66.
Virat Kohli, usually stationed in key places while fielding for his quick reflexes, made it count with a brilliant catch to dismiss Trent Boult.