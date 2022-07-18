WATCH: KL Rahul faces veteran Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in nets at NCA

India's KL Rahul was spotted batting against women's team bowler Jhulan Goswami in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rahul has been out of action for quite sometime due to a groin injury.

The right-handed batter also flew to Germany in June to go under a surgery for the same.

“Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul said.

Rahul was named in the T20I squad for the West Indies tour. But his inclusion in the side is subject to fitness. The side would be led by Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul batting on Jhulan Goswami's bowling at the NCA. pic.twitter.com/pYImOMfx4p — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2022

On the other side, the Indian women's team is preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Goswami though won't be a part of the tournament as it would be played in T20 format. The Indian bowler had announced retirement from the format earlier.

"It's not an overnight decision. I wasn't enjoying the format for a while now but I kept pushing myself saying, 'okay, let's try one more series maybe?'. But I wasn't able to enjoy it. So I decided it's better to concentrate my energies on just one format," Goswami had said earlier in a chat with Cricbuzz.

