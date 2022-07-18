Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul faces veteran Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in nets at NCA

In a video, KL Rahul was seen batting against Jhulan Goswami in nets

WATCH: KL Rahul faces veteran Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in nets at NCA

KL Rahul captained India in the Johannesburg Test 2022. AP Photo

India's KL Rahul was spotted batting against women's team bowler Jhulan Goswami in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rahul has been out of action for quite sometime due to a groin injury.

The right-handed batter also flew to Germany in June to go under a surgery for the same.

“Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul said.

Rahul was named in the T20I squad for the West Indies tour. But his inclusion in the side is subject to fitness. The side would be led by Rohit Sharma.

On the other side, the Indian women's team is preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Goswami though won't be a part of the tournament as it would be played in T20 format. The Indian bowler had announced retirement from the format earlier.

"It's not an overnight decision. I wasn't enjoying the format for a while now but I kept pushing myself saying, 'okay, let's try one more series maybe?'. But I wasn't able to enjoy it. So I decided it's better to concentrate my energies on just one format," Goswami had said earlier in a chat with Cricbuzz.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 18, 2022 22:31:18 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India leapfrog Pakistan to third spot in ICC ODI rankings
First Cricket News

India leapfrog Pakistan to third spot in ICC ODI rankings

India gained three rating points following the win in the first ODI vs England, taking them to 108 rating points from 105 and leaving Pakistan behind at 106 rating points.

India squad for CWG 2022: Top-heavy team looks short on lower-order firepower
First Cricket News

India squad for CWG 2022: Top-heavy team looks short on lower-order firepower

Women's cricket will be featuring at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in the 2022 edition and India are aiming to be among the medal winners.

'Brave' new England try to shake up Test cricket
First Cricket News

'Brave' new England try to shake up Test cricket

Ben Stokes said England's approach was down to a change in attitude from a team that had won just one of its 17 previous Tests prior to the New Zealand series