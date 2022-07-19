Watch: KL Rahul faces Jhulan Goswami in the nets at NCA; video goes viral

Team India batter KL Rahul, who has been out with an injury, has hit the ground running as far as his training is concerned. The seasoned batter has been out of action since the IPL and has even undergone a surgery. He was slated to lead India in the five-match T20I home series against South Africa, but a groin injury on the eve of the first game ruled him out. He was also forced the miss the England tour.

Rahul underwent a surgery in Germany last month and has now begun his preparations for a comeback. There have been videos that show him sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. On Monday, a video went viral on social media where Rahul was seen facing ace India pacer Jhulan Goswami in the nets.

Watch the clip here:

Goswami, who is not part of the India squad for the Commonwealth Games squad, is training at the NCA facility to make a comeback. She played her last international game against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year.

After their success in England, the Indian team will now head across to West Indies for a limited-overs series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the ODIs, while Rohit Sharma will take over the mantle in the T20I series. The selection committee has picked Rahul in the 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series, but he will have to appear for a fitness test before getting the nod to appear in the game.

Along with Rahul, spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also have to undergo a fitness test at the NCA before they head across to the West Indies.

India’s squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav*, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*inclusion subject to fitness

