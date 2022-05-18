Watch: KKR's title win in 2014 still the best moment for Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders’ flamboyant all-rounder Andre Russell has revealed some interesting facts about cricket and his personal choices. In a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders on their YouTube Channel, the Jamaican star answered some questions regarding his preferences like his favourite sportsperson, his favourite food in Kolkata, his favourite tennis player and much more.

Kolkata Knight Riders have introduced a new segment named ‘Knights Unplugged’ on their official YouTube channel where fans can know more about their favourite cricketers.

In a recent video, Andre Russell decked up in KKR kit, is seen answering 20 questions about his likes and dislikes. When he was asked about his favourite sportsperson, Russell took no time to take the name of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. It is also evident that other than cricket and football, Lawn Tennis is also on his watchlist. According to Russell, American Tennis star Serena Williams is his favourite tennis player.

Watch the video:

The cricketers playing IPL over the years have a separate place for India in their hearts. It seemed easy for Russell to name his favourite Hollywood Star but when he was asked about his favourite Bollywood hero, the West Indies big-hitter got confused and smilingly said, “No comments, I have a lot.” Russell has also revealed some of his food preferences such as scrambled eggs and Kolkata’s Chicken Tikka Masala.

Andre Russell has been serving the Kolkata-based franchise for 8 years now. During this period, he has made a bunch of memories to cherish. He has gifted some worth-remembering knocks to the fans and sometimes has shaken the ground with the power of his willow. But when he had to choose his favourite moment of IPL, Russell referred to his maiden season with the franchise in 2014 when he lifted his first IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Recently, the all-rounder has entered an exclusive league by becoming the fourth player after Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan to record 2,000 runs for the Knights. With an IPL strike rate of 179.17, the 34-year-old has also been named the fastest batter to breach the mark. Though this season has not been a joy for the Purple and Gold Army, Russell has smashed 330 runs during his 13 appearances at the strike rate of 182.32. He was awarded the title of the most valuable player in 2019’s IPL.

