Watch: KKR’s Sam Billings imitates Danny Morrison; IPL commentator reacts

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Sam Billings is known for his on-field performances. But the English wicketkeeper batter also knows how to have plenty of fun off the field. In his side's encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Billings wowed the crowd with a crucial 34 run knock from 29 balls. However, it was his off-the-field conversation with Andre Russell that left many in splits.

During a post-match interaction with all-rounder Russell, Billings perfectly nailed the impersonation of commentator and former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison. The IPL official handle shared a video, wherein Billings surprised cricket fans with his brilliant imitation of the renowned commentator.

As the video opens, Billings can be heard saying, “Danny Morrison here with the big guy, Muscle Russell main man yet again, how you going?”

To which Russell responded by saying, “Well, it was a tremendous night for us, thanks Danny [both laugh].”

The all-rounder further added that “we definitely pulled through tonight so happy happy night."

Soon after this video grabbed attention on social media, the man himself (Morrison) responded to Billings’ impersonation. Seems like he totally enjoyed it. Check his response here:

Russell turned out to be the man of the match after he single-handedly helped KKR demolish Hyderabad. He smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 49 that helped his squad to reach 177 in 20 overs. He did wonders with the ball as well, picking 3/22.

The Knight Riders proudly secured a comprehensive 54-run victory over the Sunrisers. With this big win, KKR managed to keep their team alive for the playoffs. as they have jumped to the sixth spot with 12 points from 13 fixtures so far.

KKR will next lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on 18 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.