Watch: KKR gives emotional farewell to Brendon McCullum, shares video

Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in Indian Premier League 2022 came to an end after they failed to qualify for the playoffs. With this, coach Brendon McCullum’s association with the franchise also ended as the former New Zealand captain will next take over as the coach of the England men’s team. Following this, he won’t be able to support KKR from the next season onwards.

As KKR bid farewell to McCullum, several players from the franchise paid a heart-warming tribute to their outgoing coach. Taking to social media, the franchise shared a video wherein McCullum is seen giving a speech and thanking all who trusted and supported him.

“From smashing 158* in our very first game to mentoring the rising stars as a coach 💜 We will miss you, @Bazmccullum. Best wishes for your upcoming chapter!,” the KKR handle tweeted.

Watch the video here:

In the video, McCullum thanked the Managing Director of KKR, Venky Mysore for supporting him over the last three years. Along with the good times, the tough moments have been deep learning for him, he added. Further in his speech, McCullum asserted that he would always be available for any assistance for the franchise’s players and would also follow the team’s progress.

In the ongoing IPL 2022, KKR finished their campaign on a sad note after losing the season to Lucknow Super Gains by 2 runs in a nail-biting match. They have become the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to get knocked out of the playoff race. This year, the men in purple ended their campaign with 12 points from 14 matches.

McCullum, who was appointed as KKR coach in 2019, had also represented the franchise as a player. In the very first season of the cash-rich league, McCullum had scored an unbeaten 158 runs against RCB on 18 April 2008.

Last year, under McCullum's guidance, KKR went on a winning spree and reached the final which they eventually lost to CSK.

