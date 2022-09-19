Watch: ‘Kitne sawal kartey ho’, Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to reporter

India captain Rohit Sharma is known for his hilarious one-liners in the press conferences and something similar happened when the India captain met the media ahead of the first T20 against Australia. Rohit was asked about his ‘team is 90-95 per cent settled’ comment by a journalist during the media meeting who also combined the question with a request to react on Jhulan Goswami’s possible retirement.

The Indian opener, who is quite popular among Indian fans for his witty exchanges, gave a funny reply to the question before expressing his views. In the clip of the presser that has been doing the rounds on social media, Sharma can be spotted adjusting his cap and sunglasses in his iconic style after being asked the question. He then gave a smile to the reporter and said, “kitne sawal kartey ho (you guys ask so many questions).”

Moreover, during the session, Sharma also made a special mention of Virat Kohli’s role in the squad. Kohli’s return to form while opening the innings against Afghanistan sparked discussion about whether he should be chosen as an opener over KL Rahul. Referring to that, the skipper noted that Kohli can be seen as an opener in some matches in the upcoming series as the veteran is considered the third opener of the unit. However, Kohli may be seen continuing in his position as Rahul is still the first choice as an opener in the World Cup.

Sharma also said that the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel would strengthen the Indian bowling attack. According to him, the duo has great expertise bowling in the death overs and can be a huge asset for the side while competing on Australian surfaces. Bumrah and Patel were ruled out for the Asia Cup for injury issues and had been undergoing rehabilitation at Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy.

India will lock horns with Australia for the opening T20I at 7:30 pm on Tuesday at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

