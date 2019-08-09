First Cricket
Watch: Kane Williamson celebrates 29th birthday by eating cake brought by Sri Lankan fans in stands

Kane Williamson brought in his 29th birthday with cake - fed by fans in Colombo - on the sidelines of a warmup match in Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 09, 2019 11:56:49 IST

Kane Williamson was greeted with stiff conditions in Colombo during the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board President's XI on his 29th birthday. To make things tougher, he was on the field and witnessing little purchase for his New Zealand seamers. Not the best way he would have hoped to ring in his birthday.

There was a reason to smile eventually though when a group of Sri Lankan fans got him a cake and called him over to celebrate during a drinks break.

Surprisingly for many, the Kiwi skipper obliged and ran across to the sidelines, had a bite of cake, gave out high fives, posed for a few memorable selfies and videos and returned to the field of play.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also tweeted a couple of pictures of Williamson celebrating his birthday with fans. The post was flooded with heart-warming wishes in no time. "What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up!," SLC captioned the pictures on Twitter.

On the field of play though, it was a bit underwhelming for New Zealand. On the opening day of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka's Board President's XI, the hosts had won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 98 and 80 respectively for an opening wicket stand of 154. Skipper Ashan Priyanjan then added a 56 in the middle order to carry forward the momentum. For New Zealand, Ajaz Patel took a five-for to return with figures of 5/41. At close of play, Sri Lanka Board President's XI were 323/6.

New Zealand are quite easily one of the most endearing teams in international cricket. Their popularity grew further during the recently concluded World Cup where a tense finish denied them a maiden title. Both New Zealand and England were locked after 100 overs and then the Super Over. But England sealed the deal on the back of more boundaries hit.

Despite the heartbreak and umpiring errors, Williamson and the fellow New Zealand players maintained their composure throughout their media interactions.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 11:56:49 IST

