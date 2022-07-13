Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's sensational inswinger to clean up Liam Livingstone for a duck

After Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at The Oval, his new-ball bowlers wreaked havoc on the England batting order. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami sent half of the England team back in the first eight overs. Bumrah was at his lethal best as he sent back four England batters in his first spell– 3 of the top-order batters were dismissed for ducks.

In his first over of the day, Bumrah accounted for Jason Roy’s and Joe Root’s wickets and bowled a maiden over. He then returned to send Jonny Bairstow packing with a ball that held its length and took Bairstow’s outside edge. The ball flew to first slip, but Rishabh Pant dived to his right to pouch an incredible catch.

1st ODI stats: Jasprit Bumrah's milestones and other interesting numbers

Walking in number six was Liam Livingstone, who looked at sea against the moving ball and found no rhythm against both Bumrah and Shami. Off the eighth ball, he marched down the track and tried to counter the swing by walking across to off stump. Bumrah bowled a full-length delivery that swung in prodigiously and beat Livingstone to crash into the stumps.

Watch:

Bumrah ended with figures of 6/19 and cleaned up the lower order with his fast and full yorkers. He was given great support by Shami, who scalped three wickets. England were shot out for 110 and in response, Rohit slammed a powerful half-century as the Indian openers remained unbeaten in their chase.

“When there is swing to offer and seam movement, it is exciting times for white-ball cricket. Very happy when there was some help for us in the beginning. When I bowled the first ball, I saw some swing,” Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.

The second ODI will take place at Lord’s and considering the momentum India have got after this win, they would be favourites to clinch the series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.