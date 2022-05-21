Watch: Jasprit Bumrah removes Prithvi Shaw with a cracking bouncer

Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed his class with the ball against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday after he snapped three wickets for 25 runs in his quota of four overs.

In the sixth over, Bumrah bowled a furious bouncer to get rid of DC opener Prithvi Shaw. The ball smashed the batter's gloves and went flying back to the wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan who grabbed a good catch diving forward.

Bumrah first removed Mitchell Marsh who was caught at first slip by Rohit Sharma for a first-ball zero. He then removed Shaw who was playing on 24 and later bagged the wicket of Rovman Powell (43 off 34 balls).

DC had a disappointing start as they were reduced to 50/4 before Rishabh Pant and Powell chipped in with a 75-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pant eventually departed for 39 off 33 balls.

The Capitals finally managed to post 159/7 in 20 overs. This is a must-win game for Delhi Capitals as a loss in the match against MI will bring curtains to their campaign in this edition of the IPL.

