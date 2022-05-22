Watch: Jasprit Bumrah claims Rovman Powell with a brilliant yorker

Mumbai Indians' Jaspri Bumrah was on fire against the Delhi Capitals after he returned with the figures of 3/25 in 4 overs at the Wankhdede Stadium on Saturday.

After being put into bat by Rohit Sharma, the Capitals got off to a shaky start as they were reduced to 50/4 in the ninth over. Bumrah was already amongst the wickets before Rovman Powell and captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 75-runs stand for the fifth wicket.

The partnership was eventually broken by Ramandeep Singh after Pant was sent packing for 39 off 33 balls. However, unperturbed Powell continued his form and was batting with intent at 43 when a perfect yorker from Bumrah bamboozled the batter. Powell tried to drag through the leg side but couldn't connect, allowing the ball to dismantle the wood work behind him.

DC eventually managed to post 159/7 in 20 overs. In reply, MI rode on some steady batting from Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis and an aggressive stroke play from Tim David to go over the line by 5 wickets with five balls to spare. The defeat has shown exit gates to DC while RCB have qualified for the playoffs.

