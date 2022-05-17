Watch: Ishan Kishan and Mayank Markande's banter will leave you smiling

While Mumbai Indians are not in the race for the playoffs this IPL, this has not stopped the side from having some fun off the field. The recent banter that was caught on camera between MI's Ishan Kishan and Mayank Markande is proof that 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma's squad knows how to chill out.

During their latest net session practice, 23-year-old Kishan tried his hands at bowling at MI’s training ground. A video of the moment sees the young batter bowling leg-spin to teammate Markande, who is a leg-spinner himself. The MI hitter tried his hands by bowling one delivery outside the off-stump, which Markande slammed for a six.

The left-handed batter was surprised to see the ball go over his head and into the distance. Following this, he bantered with Markande, saying he does not believe that the ball went for a six.

Taking to their YouTube channel, MI shared this funny video with a caption reading, “6️⃣ ya ? Ye toh review karna hi padega Mayank Markande, bata do bhai kitne runs banaye aapne?"

Watch the video here:

In the video, Kishan is seen telling Markande, “You look for yourself, where the ball has gone." To which Markande replies, “It’s a clear six. It’s travelled so far over mid-off. When Kishan bowls his second delivery, the ball flies above his head, to which Kishan says, “Come, watch where the ball has gone." Markande again replies saying, “Brother, these are all sixes." The two then argue whether it was a six or not, with Kishan playfully accusing his teammate of "cheating".

In this edition of the Indian Premier League, Kishan has performed below expectations. He has scored 327 runs in 12 games, with a high score of 81. He was bought by MI for Rs 15.25 crore in this year's mega auction.

On the other hand, Markande has not been given a chance in the team so far in this season. He was bought for Rs 65 lakh in the auction this year.

