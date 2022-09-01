Watch: Irfan Pathan thinks Rohit Sharma is as relaxed as 15 years ago, calls him “cool as a cucumber”

Team India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, has been in swashbuckling form in recent times. Ever since Rohit took charge of the captaincy duties from Virat Kohli last year, the side has been on top of its game and has won multiple bilateral series.

Rohit, with a seemingly calm and free attitude, has effectively marshalled his troop to multiple victories. India has carried their dominant show in the ongoing Asia Cup as well. The team has already booked a spot in the Super 4 stage of the tournament with consecutive wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Amidst all the action on the field, skipper Rohit Sharma has managed to maintain his calm attitude. And fans got to see a glimpse of this side of Rohit’s personality during a pre-match show of the clash with Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Indian skipper was spotted swinging his bat while Irfan Pathan, Jatin Sapru and Sanjay Bangar were having a chat regarding India’s starting eleven during the show.



As Sapru walked up to Rohit to talk about his captaincy role, he seemed uninterested and ignored the topic in his trademark style. Rohit said, “Main jaa raha hu bhai (I am leaving bro)” and walked off showing a thumbs up as the trio burst into laughter.

Then Pathan highlighted the composure of his former teammate and asserted that he has not changed a bit since the 2007 T20 World Cup. “He is relaxed and cool as a cucumber,” Pathan added.

A clip of the encounter has been shared by a Twitter page named ‘cric 24×7’. Pathan’s remark on Rohit Sharma has earned many plaudits from fans. Since being shared, the post has seen almost 2 lakh views and has garnered more than 12,000 likes so far. Most of the users agreed with Pathan and appreciated Sharma’s leadership quality.

A fan noted, “Typical Hitman show.”

Typical hitman show😂😂 — Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabhkry08) August 31, 2022



Another one also enlightened the calm and cool gesture of Sharma.

Very cool. Great Rohit — Satpal Sharma (@SatpalS02259601) September 1, 2022



Check out other reactions here:

This cuteness of RO🥺💞 — kinza khan (ROHIT SHARMA 45)🌎❤ (@KinzaKh55425998) August 31, 2022

Akele mat jao captain, Kohli and Rahul ko bhi le lena apne sath. — Ajay Gupta (@AjayGup72474445) August 31, 2022

Cool as cucumber 😂 — J (@janardhan96_) August 31, 2022



India are to play their match of the Super 4 stage on Sunday against the team that finishes second in Group A. The opponent will be decided in the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.