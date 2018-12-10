WATCH: India's Rishabh Pant takes over commentary from behind the stumps, sledges Australia's Pat Cummins
Check out Rishabh Pant's hilarious commentary for R Ashwin's over as he engages with Australia's Pat Cummins at the start of his innings on Day 5 of the Adelaide Test.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara's calm, R Ashwin's guile propel Virat Kohli-led side to historic win in Adelaide
-
SC approval of Witness Protection Scheme could be turning point in India's criminal justice system, but implementation is key
-
Telangana Elections 2018: Gajwel, Chandrayangutta among key seats that could swing electoral fortunes
-
Demonetisation drive would have been 'significantly better' if Rs 2,000 currency notes were avoided: Uday Kotak
-
Rajinikanth on Petta: Karthik Subbaraj's film is an action-packed entertainer, perfect for Pongal
-
Imran Khan's no 'hired gun' remark just another ploy to ensure US continues feeding Pakistan army
-
In Bihar, along the Gandak, silt cultivation offers landless farmers a scanty sustenance
-
Copa Libertadores: After weeks of anxiety and mayhem, pulsating Boca Juniors-River Plate clash gave fans dramatic final
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of identity — and allowing oneself to be defined by suffering
-
India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: 70 साल से लगे दाग को मिटाने के लिए भारत ने बढ़ाया कदम, एडिलेड से बजा बिगुल
-
बुलंदशहर की घटना पर सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द बने रहना समाज की उपलब्धि
-
हवाला कांड की लीपापोती कहती है CBI के 'तोता' बनने की अनसुनी कहानी
-
चुनाव नतीजों से पहले शेयर बाजार में हाहाकार, सेंसेक्स 560 अंक गिरा
-
पाकिस्तान डायरी: इमरान की अमेरिका को दो टूक, कहा- 'किराए की बंदूक' नहीं बनेंगे
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Seeing a wicket-keeper chirp, cheer and cry (in anger) behind the stumps is a very common sight in cricket and perhaps it is even considered an integral part of a stumper's job description.
Indian fans are used to
seeinghearing MS Dhoni throw out some of the most bizarre, cheeky and hilarious quips that the stump mics pick up.
The close in fielders along with the 'keeper are known to make stay difficult for a batsman, especially if he is new to the crease, and help the fellow bowler pick up a wicket.
Former Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Kumara Sangakkara's witty banter to Shaun Pollock and Mark Boucher sledging Tatenda Taibu, had left viewers in splits in the past.
Right from Sanga and Boucher's school of sledges, India's young wicket-keeper tried taking the mickey out of Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins when he came out to bat on the final day of the Adelaide Test.
India were four wickets away and Australia a little over 150 runs and Cummins hadn't even opened his account after facing 11 deliveries as Pant began the chatter, “Let’s see some sixes, come on Patty”, “Not going for the shots Patty?"
script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" async="" charset="utf-8">
The commentators put their microphones down and let Pant call out Ravichandran Ashwin's over.
A Twitter use even called it 'Future of broadcasting'.
On Day 2, while Usman Khawaja was batting, Pant said, "Not everyone is Pujara." While lauding teammate Pujara's sensational century in first innings, he teased the batsman of not being able to replicate the same for his team.
Pant's wit might have delighted many watchers, while former India great Sunil Gavaskar wasn't one of them. Commentating on the Test, Gavaskar expressed his reservations against saying anything against the opponents.
"You can say anything you want to your teammates, not to the opposition," he said.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record of most catches in Test innings
India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara backs Ravichandran Ashwin to excel in Test series, feels batting unit isn't under extra pressure
India vs Australia: Will Parthiv Patel have his final hurrah in the country where it all began for him?