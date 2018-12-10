Seeing a wicket-keeper chirp, cheer and cry (in anger) behind the stumps is a very common sight in cricket and perhaps it is even considered an integral part of a stumper's job description.

Indian fans are used to seeing hearing MS Dhoni throw out some of the most bizarre, cheeky and hilarious quips that the stump mics pick up.

The close in fielders along with the 'keeper are known to make stay difficult for a batsman, especially if he is new to the crease, and help the fellow bowler pick up a wicket.

Former Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Kumara Sangakkara's witty banter to Shaun Pollock and Mark Boucher sledging Tatenda Taibu, had left viewers in splits in the past.

Right from Sanga and Boucher's school of sledges, India's young wicket-keeper tried taking the mickey out of Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins when he came out to bat on the final day of the Adelaide Test.

India were four wickets away and Australia a little over 150 runs and Cummins hadn't even opened his account after facing 11 deliveries as Pant began the chatter, “Let’s see some sixes, come on Patty”, “Not going for the shots Patty?"

It’s cricket like never before, no commentary in the whole over 😮 #AUSvIND #foxcricket pic.twitter.com/8R2nwVMa9W — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 10, 2018

The commentators put their microphones down and let Pant call out Ravichandran Ashwin's over.

A Twitter use even called it 'Future of broadcasting'.

Best. The future of cricket broadcasting is here. https://t.co/0WwEPlKaLs — Srinath (@srinathsripath) December 10, 2018

On Day 2, while Usman Khawaja was batting, Pant said, "Not everyone is Pujara." While lauding teammate Pujara's sensational century in first innings, he teased the batsman of not being able to replicate the same for his team.

Pant's wit might have delighted many watchers, while former India great Sunil Gavaskar wasn't one of them. Commentating on the Test, Gavaskar expressed his reservations against saying anything against the opponents.

"You can say anything you want to your teammates, not to the opposition," he said.