First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 1st ODI Dec 09, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd Test Dec 03, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
WI in BAN Dec 11, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

WATCH: India's Rishabh Pant takes over commentary from behind the stumps, sledges Australia's Pat Cummins

Check out Rishabh Pant's hilarious commentary for R Ashwin's over as he engages with Australia's Pat Cummins at the start of his innings on Day 5 of the Adelaide Test.

FirstCricket Staff, December 10, 2018

Seeing a wicket-keeper chirp, cheer and cry (in anger) behind the stumps is a very common sight in cricket and perhaps it is even considered an integral part of a stumper's job description.

Indian fans are used to seeing hearing MS Dhoni throw out some of the most bizarre, cheeky and hilarious quips that the stump mics pick up.

The close in fielders along with the 'keeper are known to make stay difficult for a batsman, especially if he is new to the crease, and help the fellow bowler pick up a wicket.

Former Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Kumara Sangakkara's witty banter to Shaun Pollock and Mark Boucher sledging Tatenda Taibu, had left viewers in splits in the past.

Right from Sanga and Boucher's school of sledges, India's young wicket-keeper tried taking the mickey out of Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins when he came out to bat on the final day of the Adelaide Test.

India were four wickets away and Australia a little over 150 runs and Cummins hadn't even opened his account after facing 11 deliveries as Pant began the chatter, “Let’s see some sixes, come on Patty”, “Not going for the shots Patty?"

script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" async="" charset="utf-8">

The commentators put their microphones down and let Pant call out Ravichandran Ashwin's over.

A Twitter use even called it 'Future of broadcasting'.

On Day 2, while Usman Khawaja was batting, Pant said, "Not everyone is Pujara." While lauding teammate Pujara's sensational century in first innings, he teased the batsman of not being able to replicate the same for his team.

Pant's wit might have delighted many watchers, while former India great Sunil Gavaskar wasn't one of them. Commentating on the Test, Gavaskar expressed his reservations against saying anything against the opponents.

"You can say anything you want to your teammates, not to the opposition," he said.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018

Tags : Adelaide Test, Australia, Australia Vs India 2018-19, India, India Vs Australia, Kumara Sangakkara, Mark Boucher, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shaun Pollock, Sunil Gavaskar, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Steve Madden #Selfmade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all