Watch: India's Jemimah Rodrigues wins internet again after shaking a leg with security guard ahead of Women's T20 World Cup match

Jemimah Rodrigues’ dancing video, initially posted by ICC on its official Twitter and Instagram handle, was also retweeted by Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, who featured in the song 'haan main galat' from his recently released film ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 28, 2020 11:13:47 IST

India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has often garnered attention for entertaining not just on the field but off the field as well. The fun loving rockstar of the Indian team has been often buzzing on social media. Something similar was on display ahead of India's clash against New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, when she was seen shaking a leg with an off-duty security guard on a Bollywood song.

The video, initially posted by ICC on its official Twitter and Instagram handle, was also retweeted by Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, who featured in the song “haan main galat” from his recently released film ‘Love Aaj Kal’. In his retweet, Kartik asked Jemimah to bring home the Women's T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s "favourite" cricketer had scored 26 runs in 33 balls in the match which the Indian outfit defeated the four-time world champion Australia by 17 runs. Later, India registered wins against Bangladesh (by 18 runs) and New Zealand (by 4 runs), thus becoming the first team to book a semi-final berth in the tournament.

India are comfortably placed on top of the Group A standings, which includes defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They will next face Sri Lanka in their inconsequential Group A match.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 11:13:47 IST

Tags : ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India Women, India Women Vs New Zealand Women, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kartik Aryan, Love Aaj Kal, t20 Cricket

