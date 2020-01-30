First Cricket
Watch: In heartwarming gesture, New Zealand players carry injured West Indies batsman off field during U-19 World Cup

The incident took place during the 48th over when West Indies' innings ended after registering a total of 238. McKenzie was the final batsman to be dismissed. However, the batter found it difficult to walk off the field due to cramps. It was then that the New Zealand players decided to carry the player off the field.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 30, 2020 11:56:56 IST

The ICC U-19 World Cup quarter-final clash between New Zealand and West Indies witnessed a heart-warming moment when Kiwi players Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field helped injured Windies' batsman Kirk McKenzie to go off the field.

Cricket World Cup's official handle posted the video of the incident on Twitter.

The cricketing fraternity, including former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and India opener Rohit Sharma hailed the gesture.

"Authentic example," McCullum tweeted.

"Fantastic work lads! Great to see," Neesham tweeted.

"So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best, Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Mpumelelo Mbangwa, speaking on air, lauded New Zealand's sportsmanship, saying "They do have the reputation. The New Zealand national side. The men's side for really good side, spirit of cricket and clear for all to see there, filtering down to the future stars as well."

New Zealand managed to defeat West Indies in the quarter-final. In a thrilling encounter, Kiwis managed to win the match by two wickets.

Chasing 238, Kiwis won the match in the last over. At once stage, New Zealand was struggling after being reduced to 153/8.

In the end, Joey Field (38*) and Kristian Clarke (46*) took the Kiwis over the line.

Now the side will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Africa and Bangladesh.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 11:56:56 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC U-19 World Cup, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Jesse Tashkoff, Joseph Field, Kirk McKenzie, New Zealand, New Zealand U-19 Cricket Team, Sports, West Indies, West Indies U-19 Cricket Team

