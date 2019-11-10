First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
BAN in IND Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
AFG and WI in IND Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Watch: 'I want to be Virat Kohli' goes Australia cricketer David Warner's daughter Ivy Mae

In a video made by Candice Warner, the Australian opener's wife, young Ivy Mae is seen taking on throwdowns from her father and as she prepared herself to face one of the deliveries, she repeatedly said: 'I'm Virat Kohli'.

Press Trust of India, Nov 10, 2019 16:58:36 IST

Sydney: "I am like Virat Kohli," said David Warner's daughter Ivy Mae while playing cricket with his father at their home.

In a video made by Candice Warner, the Australian opener's wife, young Ivy Mae is seen taking on throwdowns from her father and as she prepared herself to face one of the deliveries, she repeatedly said: "I'm Virat Kohli".

Warner may be regarded as one of the best batsman in limited-overs cricket in the world but for his daughter the Indian batting mainstay tops everyone else.

The 33-year-old cricketer posted the video on Instagram with a caption: "I'm not sure about this one. Indi wants to be Virat Kohli."


View this post on Instagram

I’m not sure about this one . Indi wants to be @virat.kohli Caption This??

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner's wife also posted the same video on Twitter with the caption: "This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be Virat Kohli."

While Kohli heads the overall batting charts in IPL, having amassed 5,412 runs, Warner has also been in exceptional form in the past few seasons.
Warner is at fourth position in the list with 4,706 runs in 126 games at an average of 43.17.

Warner missed the 2018 IPL season after being banned for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He announced his comeback in the IPL in imperious fashion, topping the chart in the 2019 season with 692 runs in 12 matches at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 143.86.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 16:58:36 IST

Tags : Candice Warner, Cricket, David Warner, Ivy Mae, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all