Watch: Hasan Ali catches stunner even after abrupt collision with Iftikhar Ahmed during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Ahead of their summit face-off, Sri Lanka outclassed Pakistan in a low-scoring battle in the last match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022. The hosts defeated the high-flying Babar Azam-led side by 5 wickets on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Lankan bowlers put on a commendable show and did manage to restrict Pakistan at 121 runs on the board. Except for the skipper and Mohammad Nawaz, no Pakistani batters crossed the 20-run mark.

Sri Lanka chased the target quite composedly. They went past the victory line at an ease with three overs left to spare. In the 17th over of the chase, a catching opportunity led to a collision between two Pakistani fielders, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hasan Ali. However, it ended as a successful take.

It was the second delivery of the over when Mohammad Husnain tricked on-strike batter Dasun Shanaka with a comparatively slower delivery. The Lankan skipper, without considering the pace, went for a biggie over Husnain’s head. The sky-high shot could not clear the fence and was about to land on a no-man region.



Following the trajectory of the ball, Hasan and Iftikhar went on to run for it from long on and long off. As they were just looking at the ball, both of them collided with each other and tumbled to the ground. However, the ball securely found Hasan’s hands. After the successful effort, the cricketers got engaged in a friendly catch practice session. They continued it for a few seconds before moving toward their teammates for the celebration.

The sight earned mixed reactions from internet users. While some fans appreciated Hasan’s stunning effort, some found the collision quite funny. The friendly catch-catch session also left them in splits.

In the previous over of this occurrence, Shanaka had survived a DRS which also brought in much drama featuring Babar Azam and on-field umpire Anil Chaudhury. With a short-pitched delivery, Hasan Ali almost got the outside edge of Shanaka’s bat. The ball comfortably found the grab of Mohammad Rizwan who went for a strong appeal of caught behind.

Chaudhury did not react much but finally referred to a DRS. As Azam did not ask for it, the Pakistan frontman smilingly reminded Chaudhury that he was the captain of the side. However, the DRS resulted in waste for Pakistan.

During his 16-ball appearance, the Lankan skipper added 21 runs to the score sheet. Opener Pathum Nissanka who stuck to the other end till the last turned out to be the main man behind Sri Lanka’s success last night. He smashed a crucial 55 runs off 48 deliveries.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns for the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

