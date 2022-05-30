Watch: Hardik Pandya's reaction as he dismisses Sanju Samson in IPL 2022 final

In the big-ticket clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2022 final, a moment that caught everyone’s attention was Hardik Pandya’s reaction when he dismissed his counterpart Sanju Samson. The GT skipper hardly showed any emotion and celebrated with a poker face. Pandya played a crucial role in leading the Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win in the final.

Captain Pandya led the team brilliantly with a 3-wicket haul for just 17 runs in 4 overs. This included the wickets of Sanju Samson (14), Jos Buttler (39), and Shimron Hetymer (11).

Pandya’s dismissal of Samson came with a quick short delivery - hard length and banged in short with the RR captain attempting to go big. But he ended up with a top-edge and provided a fairly simple catch to Sai Kishore.

While the teammates celebrated, Pandya did not show any emotion.

Have a look at how he reacted:

The ace cricketer dismissed Samson in the 9th over and then got Buttler caught behind in the 13th over. This was followed by Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket as he finished with 3 for 17.

He tormented Devdutt Padikkal as well as he bowled seven balls to the batter and conceded no runs barring an extra (leg bye). This included a pair of offcutters that gripped and beat the outside edge.

The Rajasthan Royals scored 130/9, which required a great effort from them to defend. Although Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult had got the Gujarat Titans in trouble with the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade, Pandya’s spectacular display on the field with 34 off 30 balls and Shubman Gill (45 not out) along with David Miller (32) made the Titans the champions of the tournament.

