Watch: Hardik Pandya imitating Jasprit Bumrah during net session leaves internet in splits

As two marquee events are knocking at the door, India players are padding up to give their best. While a second-string squad has just completed an ODI whitewash against Zimbabwe, some big players who remained rested in the series, have already left for UAE to get ready for the Asia Cup and Hardik Pandya is one among them. The India all-rounder has been spotted in an Instagram video, spending a light training session. But, fans have got attracted to it for something different and it’s Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling style.

The video has been shared by Pandya himself on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen bowling inside a net. However, the bowling action is quite unusual for him as it reminds us of Bumrah. First, he delivers it with Bumrah’s recognisable hand movement. As soon as the ball reaches its spot, Pandya imitates Bumrah’s iconic celebration done only after taking a wicket.

Bumrah will miss the Asia Cup campaign due to his back injury and is now undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This marks a huge blow for the Men in Blue. In the absence of a senior player like him, Pandya will need to take on more responsibility with the ball. Referring to that, Pandya wrote in the caption, “How’s the form, Boom?”

The post has created much buzz across social media. Since being uploaded, the video has received as many as 8 lakh views and garnered 2 lakh likes so far. The comment section saw numerous laughing emojis from the viewers. One of the users sarcastically commented, “No need for Bumrah now. Hardik is 2 in 1,” while another fan noted, “Genius and trusted.”

With the completion of this year’s IPL, we have got to see a matured version of Pandya. His leadership ability has also earned much appreciation after helping Gujarat Titans to lift their maiden IPL title in the very first season. Pandya’s last international appearance was in the T20I series against West Indies. He also captained the side and led them to register a 4-1 series win. India will start their Asia Cup journey with a clash against their arch-rival Pakistan on 28 August at Dubai International Stadium.