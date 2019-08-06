Watch: Former India captain MS Dhoni becomes singer for his battalion members, plays volleyball
Dhoni was filmed singing a few lines from the old Bollywood song Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon while addressing a congregation of soldiers, in a video that subsequently blew up on social media.
It appears as though MS Dhoni's time serving in the military is going quite well, with videos emerging of the Indian cricket star singing songs and playing volleyball with members of his regiment.
Dhoni was filmed singing a few lines from the old Bollywood song Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon while addressing a congregation of soldiers, in a video that subsequently blew up on social media.
Footage also emerged of the former India captain playing volleyball with soldiers from his regiment.
Dhoni embarked on a tour of duty in Kashmir on 31 July, after skipping a tour of the West Indies with the national team, to join his regiment, and will be posted in the region until 15 August.
The 38-year-old Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in a reserve force, will go on patrols with the 106 Para TA Battalion during his 15-day stint in Kashmir, and will be serving with the military for two months in total.
Dhoni, who led India to their 2011 World Cup triumph, got into trouble during the World Cup in England for having his regiment's insignia on his wicketkeeper's gloves.
When he opted out of the West Indies series, that started on 3 August, speculation mounted that he may retire.
With inputs from AFP.
Updated Date:
Aug 06, 2019 20:46:36 IST
