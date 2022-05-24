Watch: Former England skipper Alastair Cook clean bowled by a 15-year-old

Alastair Cook remains one of the most prolific batsmen in Test cricket. The former England captain, however, met his match in a teenager recently. The England batter was clean bowled by Kyran Shackleton, a 15-year-old during a country club match in Potton, England.

A video of the England great’s dismissal has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. In the clip, viewers can see Cook trying to hit the delivery towards the covers, but missing his mark completely. The 15-year-old bowled the southpaw for just 20 runs. Watch the clip here:

“The moment cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook was bowled by 15 year old local lad Kyran, in Potton this evening” was the caption of the clip. The video has already received over 100,000 views.

The match took place between Potton Town CC and Bedfordshire Young Farmers (of which Cook is a part) on 23 May. Potton Town won the game by 26 runs. Kyran Shackleton was the star for Potton, scalping 4 wickets, including that of Cook.

As for Cook, the left-handed batter is currently in great form. Earlier this month, he scored centuries in both innings in the country cricket match between Essex and Yorkshire. The encounter ended in a draw.

The southpaw, who last played an international Test in 2018, remains one of the highest run-getters in Test cricket. He captained England through 57 Tests, the most by any individual. He has also put in the most number of consecutive Test appearances for his side (159).

Cook remains the fifth highest scorer in Test cricket, and the highest run-getter for his side, with 12,472 runs to his name in 161 Tests. He has 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. In ODIs, Cook performed no less brilliantly, scoring 3,204 runs in 92 fixtures at a strike rate of 77.13.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.