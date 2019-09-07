WATCH: Fan calls David Warner 'cheat' during fourth Ashes Test; Australia opener gives befitting response
Ever since his reintegration into International cricket following his year-long ban, which expired on 29 March, Australia opener David Warner has coped a hostile reception from cricket fans in England.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs USAW USA Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 8 wickets
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 1 run
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 13 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2 Landing: After losing contact with lander Vikram, ISRO awaits analysis
-
Chandrayaan-2 landing: Modi expresses solidarity with ISRO after minor setback in Moon mission, says 'effort was worth it, so was the journey'
-
Mammootty turns 68: How the Malayalam megastar stays relevant by straddling big-budget films with meaningful cinema
-
Hurricane Dorian: Toll rises to 43 across Bahamas; number expected to climb significantly, says govt
-
TMC's decision to not allow NRC puts BJP in tough spot, party faces task of balancing between Assamese, Bengali victimhoods
-
US Open 2019: Serena Williams versus Bianca Andreescu in women’s final will pit power against guile, experience against youth
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Searching for Wives: A Singaporean photo studio helps Indian migrants find prospective brides back home
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Ever since his reintegration into International cricket following his year-long ban, which expired on 29 March, Australia opener David Warner has coped a hostile reception from cricket fans in England, and has clearly not had an easy time despite some good performances.
Although Warner scored 647 runs in Australia's World Cup campaign, the southpaw has just scored one fifty so far in the ongoing Ashes series.
With both the World Cup and Ashes slated to be played in England, Australia's traditional rivals in cricket, Warner has had no respite.
While Warner was walking out to the field on third day of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, along with his teammates following a break, one of the spectators in the stadium called him a ' f***ing cheat', to which the Warner responded positively with a thumbs up.
Warner, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were suspended from international cricket in March 2018 for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal which occurred during a Test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town. While Bancroft was given a nine-month ban, Warner and Smith were handed with 12-month bans.
Australia are currently in a strong position thanks to Steve Smith's double ton as he along with fifties from Tim Paine and Mitchell Starc, guided the visitors to 497-8 in the fourth Ashes Test. In reply, Josh Hazlewood impressed for the Aussies with four wickets, thereby making life tough for the English batsman.
The five-match series is tied 1-1 with the second Test at Lord's being drawn.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2019 19:27:22 IST
Also See
Ashes series 2019, LIVE Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4 at Manchester
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith double century puts Australia in command of fourth Test at Old Trafford
Ashes 2019: 'Greatest knock of all time, best Test ever', Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes' heroics in England's nail-biting win