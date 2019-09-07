First Cricket
WATCH: Fan calls David Warner 'cheat' during fourth Ashes Test; Australia opener gives befitting response

Ever since his reintegration into International cricket following his year-long ban, which expired on 29 March, Australia opener David Warner has coped a hostile reception from cricket fans in England.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 07, 2019 19:27:22 IST

Ever since his reintegration into International cricket following his year-long ban, which expired on 29 March, Australia opener David Warner has coped a hostile reception from cricket fans in England, and has clearly not had an easy time despite some good performances.

Although Warner scored 647 runs in Australia's World Cup campaign, the southpaw has just scored one fifty so far in the ongoing Ashes series.

With both the World Cup and Ashes slated to be played in England, Australia's traditional rivals in cricket, Warner has had no respite.

While Warner was walking out to the field on third day of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, along with his teammates following a break, one of the spectators in the stadium called him a ' f***ing cheat', to which the Warner responded positively with a thumbs up.

Warner, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were suspended from international cricket in March 2018 for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal which occurred during a Test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town. While Bancroft was given a nine-month ban, Warner and Smith were handed with 12-month bans.

Australia are currently in a strong position thanks to Steve Smith's double ton as he along with fifties from Tim Paine and Mitchell Starc, guided the visitors to 497-8 in the fourth Ashes Test. In reply, Josh Hazlewood impressed for the Aussies with four wickets, thereby making life tough for the English batsman.

The five-match series is tied 1-1 with the second Test at Lord's being drawn.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 19:27:22 IST

