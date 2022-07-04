Watch: England's Barmy Army taunt Virat Kohli with 'Cheerio' chant, share video

England's Barmy Army can be a raucous bunch at times and they love to corner opposition players. They share a love-hate relationship with former India captain Virat Kohli. Both parties never fail to take a dig at each other whenever there is any remote possibility. On Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Barmy Army was in its elements and they threw taunts at the India batter with the ‘Cheerio’ chants as Kohli walked back to the pavilion after he was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the second innings.

Kohli looked very solid and assured at the crease and was confident in his strokes and leaves. However, Ben Stokes bowled an absolutely unplayable delivery – it landed on a length, bounced a lot more than expected and nipped away just a touch to grab the shoulder of Kohli’s bat. Sam Billings made a hash of the catch, but Joe Root was alert to the situation and he stuck out his right hand to grab a stunning reflex catch.

The former India captain walked back distraught and Barmy Army was spotted chanting ‘Cheerio’ from the stands. They have also posted a video of the same on their Twitter handle.

Watch video here:

After a relentless bowling effort, India took a lead of 132 after dismissing England for 284. They have now bolstered this lead to 257 courtesy a dogged half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara and a solid 30 off 46 balls by Rishabh Pant. Both these batters would resume proceedings on day 4 and would hope to beef up their solid position.

Earlier on Day 3, Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked up three to bowl out England for 284 in 61.3 overs. Jonny Bairstow was the star for England as he smashed a counter-attacking 106. Sam Billing chipped in with a useful 36.