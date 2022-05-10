Watch: 'Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di...', PBKS' Benny Howell, Kagiso Rabada deliver Bollywood dialogues in style

Punjab Kings have not had the best season so far in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They have won five out of the eleven encounters and are part of the mid table muddle with 10 points to their name. To make it into the play-offs, PBKS will have to win all their remaining fixtures in the tournament.

However, this has not stopped the team from enjoying a well-deserved break before their game with Royal Challengers Bangalore on 13 May. The Punjab-based franchise's management is ensuring that its players have loads of fun off the field.

Some of PBKS' overseas players had immense fun while delivering a few iconic dialogues from Bollywood films. A video of their attempts has garnered much attention.

Shared on YouTube, the video begins with English all-rounder Benny Howell struggling to give his best while saying the dialogue "Bade bade deshon mein aise chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita.” from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

After Howell, came Australian pacer Nathan Ellis, who confused the King Khan of Bollywood with his teammate Shahrukh Khan. Nevertheless, he mimicked SRK’s dialogue, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” quite well.

Even South African speedster Kagiso Rabada got in on the fun. When he was asked if he knew actor Salman Khan, he shook his head, then added that he only knew one Khan and that was Rashid Khan. He then delivered the dialogue from Salman Khan’s flick Wanted. The video captures Rabada perfectly mouthing the classic dialogue — Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di fir mai apne baap ki bhi nahi sunta.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith also came into the picture. He reacted perfectly when he was told to bring out some intensity and anger while speaking a dialogue from the super hit film Damini that featured Sunny Deol in the lead. Smith’s dialogue was "Taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh."

Watch the whole video here:

On Saturday, PBKS suffered a 6-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals. This big loss has severely dented their chances of making it to the playoffs. After facing RCB this Friday, they will be playing against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

