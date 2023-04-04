A pitch invasion by a dog delayed an Indian Premier League game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as players and umpires tried to usher it off the field. Spectators cheered as the stubborn animal led a series of groundstaff on a chase around the stadium in the southern city of Chennai.

The dog, tail wagging, seemed to enjoy the spotlight before it was driven away and the match began after a five-minute delay.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was not amused by the turn of events and said “groundstaff should ensure that such things don’t cause a delay”.

Two glorious minutes of the incomparable dog of Chepauk showing Messi like skills and delaying the start of play in Chennai for a good five minutes pic.twitter.com/ZFKYxhYjc6 — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) April 3, 2023

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni had a smile as he returned his team’s fortress, this time full of fans after Covid had forced years of closed-door and away matches.

The money-spinning T20 tournament has returned to the home-and-away format in its 16th edition with 10 teams travelling across India in their fight to reach the final on May 28.

CSK eventually won the match by 12 runs to collect their first win of the season.

With AFP inputs

