Watch: Dog invasion delays start of IPL 2023 match at Chepauk

Spectators cheered as the stubborn animal led a series of groundstaff on a chase around the stadium in the southern city of Chennai.

Chennai: A dog enters the ground during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. PTI

A pitch invasion by a dog delayed an Indian Premier League game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as players and umpires tried to usher it off the field. Spectators cheered as the stubborn animal led a series of groundstaff on a chase around the stadium in the southern city of Chennai.

IPL 2023: Top moments from CSK’s win over LSG

The dog, tail wagging, seemed to enjoy the spotlight before it was driven away and the match began after a five-minute delay.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was not amused by the turn of events and said “groundstaff should ensure that such things don’t cause a delay”.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni had a smile as he returned his team’s fortress, this time full of fans after Covid had forced years of closed-door and away matches.

The money-spinning T20 tournament has returned to the home-and-away format in its 16th edition with 10 teams travelling across India in their fight to reach the final on May 28.

CSK eventually won the match by 12 runs to collect their first win of the season.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: April 04, 2023 10:22:00 IST

MS Dhoni smashes 200th IPL six for CSK; joins the likes of Kohli, Gayle, De Villiers and Pollard in elite list
MS Dhoni smashes 200th IPL six for CSK; joins the likes of Kohli, Gayle, De Villiers and Pollard in elite list

MS Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious IPL career by becoming the first CSK batter to slam 200 IPL sixes.

MS Dhoni fires warning to CSK bowlers: 'You will be playing under a new captain'
MS Dhoni fires warning to CSK bowlers: 'You will be playing under a new captain'

Dhoni was unhappy with CSK bowlers after they bowled 13 wides and three no-balls in the game against LSG in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: CSK replace injured Mukesh Choudhary with ex-RR seamer Akash Singh
IPL 2023: CSK replace injured Mukesh Choudhary with ex-RR seamer Akash Singh

Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and is sidelined from the 16th edition of the IPL.