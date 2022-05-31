Watch: Dhanashree Verma teaches Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler some incredible dance moves

Even as the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler proved themselves to be the top performers for Rajasthan Royals throughout the cash-rich tournament. Now, the duo tried their hands on learning some cool dance moves from Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma.

Despite their loss in the final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Chahal and Buttler's spectacular performances have left a mark on fans. And this reason seems like enough for the two to master some dance moves. Taking to Instagram, Verma posted a video of the same.

Have a look at it here:



In the clip, Chahal could be seen giving up early trying to match Verma while Buttler tries his best to emulate her moves. Verma is a professional dancer and regularly posts her dance videos on social media platforms. "This is us The pink between the Orange & Purple," her caption read.

"My tribe, best vibe" - was the text written on the reel that has got 4 million views so far. In an earlier post, Verma hailed Buttler's influence in the team and the memories the trio created ever since the tournament began.

Jos Buttler was the leading run-scorer with a tally of 863 runs in the tournament at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. Buttler’s run tally included four centuries and as many half-centuries this season. He scored the second-most runs in a season ever in the history of IPL after Virat Kohli, who had amassed 973 runs in the 2016 season.

Rajasthan Royals' batting was mainly influenced by Buttler who gave a spectacular performance throughout the tournament.

On the other hand, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too made a remarkable impact and got the purple cap this year. He positioned himself as the leading wicket-taker by taking 27 wickets in 17 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.