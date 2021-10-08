Watch: Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend in stands after CSK vs PBKS match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pace spearhead Deepak Chahar had an off day in office as he conceded 48 runs in his quota of four overs on Thursday (7 October) but he ensured he ended the day with a smile on his face and cricket lovers.

After CSK went down against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in first game of the Thursday double-header, Deepak Chahar went to the stands where players' families sit and watch the game. There he proposed to his girlfriend for marriage, sitting on one knee with a ring in his right hand, and that was captured by cameras on the ground, taking the proposal live to the world.

He, later, posted the video of his proposal on his Instagram as well.

After his girlfriend said yes, the couple were congratulated by friends who were sitting near them. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni's wives could be seen clapping and cheering for them.

CSK, however, could not win their last round-robin match, losing to PBKS by six wickets thanks to a KL Rahul masterclass. Rahul 98 off just 42 balls to guide PBKS to a thumping win. With that win, they jumped to fifth on the points table. CSK, despite the loss, are through to the playoffs. They continue to sit comfortably on second position. Finishing in top two means, CSK will have another go even if they lose first qualifier.

Chahar picked up only one wicket against PBKS while leaking 48 runs but he had a happy day courtesy his girlfriend agreeing to his marriage proposal.