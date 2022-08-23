Watch: Deepak Chahar ‘Mankads’ Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia but let him go with a warning in 3rd ODI

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar ‘Mankaded’ Zimbabwe opener, Innocent Kaia, at the non striker’s end but held back the appeal and let the batter go with just a warning during the third ODI in Harare on Monday (August 22).

Zimbabwe, who came out to chase 290-run target, could have lost the wicket on the very first ball of their innings as Chahar ran in and before delivering the ball he removed the bails with Kaia way out of his crease.

However, Chahar refused to appeal for the wicket and let Kaia go with just a warning, thus forcing the umpire to signal a dead ball. Notably, Chahar removed Kaia for 6 in his second over by trapping him in front of stumps.

Deepak Chahar didn't Appeal on Mankad 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ihfnljbMl — Keshav Bhardwaj 👀 (@keshxv1999) August 22, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in March of this year made a number of revisions to the existing rules of play and one of the major amendments was moving the running-out of non-striker from ‘Unfair Play’ to Law 38, which concerns ‘Run Out’.

Talking about the match, Sikandar Raza's lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous victory before India held their nerves to pull off a 13-run win in the third ODI and complete a series sweep.

The final game of the series too was heading India's way until Raza (115 off 95 balls) brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with the support of Brad Evans (28 off 36).

The duo shared a 104-run stand of 77 balls for the eighth wicket to raise hopes of a memorable result against their mighty opponents. However, Raza fell to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill in the penultimate over, as India scraped through.

It was Gill who had set up the game for India as he smashed his maiden international hundred to take the visitors to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.