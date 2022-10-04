Days after Deepti Sharma’s controversial run out of Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end at Lord’s, India seamer Deepak Chahar revived discussions on the topic during the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore.

Chahar decided to pause during his run up and give non-striker Tristan Stubbs, who was new to the crease at the time, a warning for backing up too much at the start of the 16th over of the South African innings.

Unlike Deepti however, Chahar decided against breaking the stumps at his end, an act that is legal under the MCC’s current laws even though it attracts accusations of violating the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ from certain sections.

Deepti’s dismissal of Dean during the third and final T20I in Lord’s last month, which resulted in India clinching a thrilling win over the hosts, had caused a massive furore especially from former and current English cricketers and their supporters, many of whom accused the all-rounder of “cheating”.

Deepti however, also received plenty of support from the Indian cricket community, with the Marylebone Cricket Club — the custodian of the sport’s laws — having to put out an official statement terming the act perfectly legal.

Chahar had bowled an economical spell, conceding just nine from two overs, but leaked 39 from his next two over as he finished with expensive figures of 1/48.

Stubbs, the batter let off with a warning in this instance, would go on to score 23 off 18 as the Proteas, powered by Rilee Rossouw’s maiden T20I hundred, posted a massive 227/3 on the board.

